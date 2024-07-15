Tiffany Stratton hit the jackpot of becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion per her choice with the Money in the Bank briefcase by her side. Since winning the contract at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, she has already tried to cash it in on TV during the latest bygone episode of Smackdown and it further happened on the recent live event in Mexico City.

This weekend’s WWE Mexico City untelevised show received big buzz due to former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer making her debut inside the squared circle for the WWE. She faced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn and emerged victorious in a singles contest. After the match, she cut a promo and said it was a dream come true to be in the WWE.

Tiffany Stratton stopped by Bianca Belair during the MITB cash-in attempt

In another women’s division match on the show, a brawl erupted between WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Tiffany Stratton. A video surfaced on the internet showed that the latter was trying to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Bayley. Just as she was about to hand over the briefcase to the referee for the official cash-in Bianca Belair intervened and thus her attempt was stopped.

Tiffany Stratton wasn’t scheduled to compete in a match at the live event where Bayley retained her WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in a singles contest. It was after the match that the Money in the Bank briefcase holder came out and tried her luck but the attempt was eventually unsuccessful.

#TiffanyStratton Attempts to Cash in Money in the Bank Briefcase at WWE Live Event in #WWEMexicoCitypic.twitter.com/tbv1d5YDSB — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) July 14, 2024

As seen in the video, an enraged Tiffany Stratton tried to hit Belair for her interference with the briefcase, but The EST of WWE dodged the shot. The former NXT Women’s Champion then quickly retreated from the scene as Bayley and Belair stood together in the ring.

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto every time, she went closer to reach the briefcase. She was ultimately put through a table outside the ring by the eventual winner in the finishing sequence of the match.