WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Women’s Chamber Match Participants

Soon after the conclusion of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE is gearing up Elimination Chamber 2024. Scheduled for February 24th at the Opus Stadium in Perth, Australia, the stadium has the capacity of hosting 70,000 people out of which 55,000 seats will be utilized for the show. In the meantime, the Chamber match frays are also getting filled up both from the men’s as well as the women’s divisions.

We previously learned that the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bayley will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania for the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 40. That leaves Rhea Ripley without an opponent for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40 with the assumption that she would get through Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 in a singles contest.

It was thereby officially announced on Raw that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match will face Ripley or Jax at WrestleMania. At the same time, the spree of qualifying matches for the upcoming gimmick match also began in the first one of which Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided in a rematch from WrestleMania 36 with the latter one emerging victoriously.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Six participants revealed for Women’s Chamber

As one of the anticipated matches for Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE approaches closer, the match participants were inadvertently revealed by the WWE in a recent preview post. WWE quickly took it down from their social media platforms but despite the deletion, the remaining participants were revealed. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill will eventually complete the six-woman fray.

wait yall i think they accidentally confirmed the line-up for the women’s elimination chamber match? 💀#EliminationChamber #WWE pic.twitter.com/A78cxqdLTk — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) February 10, 2024

As noted above, Becky Lynch secured her spot in the Chamber bout by defeating Shayna Baszler on Raw, while Bianca Belair joined the fray after besting Michin’ Mia Yim on Friday Night SmackDown. With a strong set of participants entering the gimmick match, it’s safe to assume that WWE will eventually deliver a solid match to set the tone for Wrestlemania 40.

In more announcements regarding Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes has already confirmed his participation in the Premium Live Event while hometown star Grayson Waller has also assured the fans that he will compete despite injury setbacks.