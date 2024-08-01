In recent times, there have been a lot of discussions over Zelina Vega getting the minimum opportunities in the WWE. Despite improving her in-ring skills since her return to the company, a few years ago, the creative team found it unworthy to set her up as a legit WWE Superstar who could be called a future champion and even the concerned name has expressed her frustrations over it.

Since her time on NXT in the last decade, Zelina Vega was mostly highlighted to be a manager for former NXT Champion Andrade. Then since 2022, she portrayed the role of being the manager of the Latino World Order who also wrestles frequently. But the fact is that she has grown better as a wrestler who also can give tough competition to the top star powers of the roster.

Zelina Vega Dealing With “Mixed Emotions” After Failing To Win Title On WWE Raw

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Zelina Vega discussed how getting herself away from her managerial role on WWE television required improving her in-ring skillset. The primary assistance in this aspect came through her husband, AEW star Malakai Black also known as Aleister Black in WWE.

“He’s really good at breaking down every single thing,” Zelina Vega revealed how Black helped her during in-ring training sessions. “I need somebody who’s going to be extremely raw with me and tell me, ‘This is what you’re doing right, this what you’re doing wrong.’ Having time with him has helped so so much.”

Rey Mysterio taught Zelina Vega on how to perform the 619 move

Speaking on the conversation, Zelina Vega essentially mentioned how the recent stunning move sets performed by her on WWE television have just been “the tip of the iceberg” of what she and Black have worked on. She also credited her fellow LWO member and the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for being helpful. The Master of 619 also taught her the basics of performing the iconic finisher inside the squared circle.

“I didn’t want to do the 619,” Zelina Vega revealed skepticism about debuting the move on television. “He spent time with me on the live events, he spent time with before the shows. I’ve just been wanting to show people what I can actually do now.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Time will tell if Zelina Vega can find her foothold in the WWE as a singles star power in the future. Meanwhile, she has had quite a few accomplishments since being re-hired by the WWE in 2021. She’s become a one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella and won the inaugural Queen’s Crown AKA the Queen of the Ring tournament.