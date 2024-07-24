Both veterans of the Indian cricket fraternity, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already called their time from the shortest format of the game, as the questions have started to raise on whether they would continue to be involved in the 50-over format till the next edition of the ODI World Cup 2027, in South Africa.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are yet to win an ODI World Cup together despite the former being part of the 2011 winning team. They came close to winning the glory in Australia during the 2015 season and in England for the 2019 season, but couldn’t cross the semifinal.

When they did in 2023, they went on to lose the final of the tournament against Australia. In a recent interview, with India’s departure to Sri Lanka where they will play the three-match ODI series, the newly appointed head coach of the blue brigade- Gautam Gambhir mentioned fitness being the key part for both players taking part in the 2027 World Cup.

‘I think both Rohit and Virat Kohli deserve…’- Former Indian wicket-keeper

As a captain, Rohit was excellent in the recent T20 World Cup, where he took the responsibility of being aggressive in the opening position, whereas Kohli, despite of struggling throughout the entire competition, came back into form during the final, when it was required the most for the Indian team.

Former Indian opening batter Robin Uthappa feels that the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still can think of playing the 2027 50-over World Cup if they have the required desire and the mental fitness in their side.

In a recent conversation with Sports Tak, Uthappa responded to the comments of Gambhir, where the former felt that both the experienced players would deserve their chance to hang their boots when they feel like it.

‘Yes, it depends. We are no one to question their legacy. The way they have served Indian cricket, I think they deserve the opportunity to control the narrative.’ Robin Uthappa expressed this during the interview. ‘I think both Rohit and Virat deserve the opportunity to hang their boots completely when they feel like it. Because they will always operate in the best interest of Indian cricket.’

The Karnataka-born also added on saying that the fitness of Virat Kohli shouldn’t be a question at all, and the only area to keep an eye on would be their will and intent to play the tournament.

‘So I think as far as One Day World Cup is concerned, if Rohit and Virat will stay fit, there is no question about fitness as far as Virat is concerned.’ The veteran remarked. ‘There is no question. I think it’s about desire and intent. It is about mental fitness, if they get fatigued or if they burn out, it all depends on that.’

They have shared a total of over 24500 runs in ODI cricket with the help of 81 centuries in their career. Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-getter in the history of the format with 13848 runs in 280 innings, at a strike rate of nearly 94, with 50 centuries.

With him getting to 36 in the next four months, and Rohit already being 37, the Indian team needs to keep options of the young players who could take the responsibility.

‘They have just won the World Cup, so I think we will give them that time also. They can take it a year at a time. And if they choose not to play until then, then definitely there are players who will take up that mantle.’ Uthappa shared in the interaction. ‘We know the quality of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not played in a T20 World Cup. So those players, we have that caliber.’

India’s three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka starts on August 02 in Colombo.