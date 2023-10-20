PAK vs AUS Playing 11: Pakistan Playing XI against Australia, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Friday, October 20, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia and Pakistan will square off in the tournament’s 18th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It will begin at 2:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about PAK vs AUS playing 11 for their upcoming encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s team has various holes because its lineup is filled with mediocre players. The top-order hitters have struggled to score many runs because of Babar Azam’s slump. They have also struggled miserably with their spin bowling, with Shadab Khan and Muhammad Rizwan in particular.

Let’s check out PAK vs AUS playing 11 today for their upcoming fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The BAN vs IND playing 11 is as follows:

Openers:

Abdullah Shafique:

Pakistan should keep using Abdullah Shafique as their opening bater. He scored a century and had a strong performance against Sri Lanka. He is the top-ranked batter who is in good form. The 23-year-old has so far participated in six ODIs. He beat India, scoring 20.

Imam-Ul-Haq:

Abdullah Shafique will start the batting with Imam-Ul-Haq. He started, but he wasn’t able to turn those starts into significant scores. His vulnerability to short-pitched deliveries has also been revealed by bowlers. When playing India, the southpaw scored 36.

Middle Order and All-rounders:

Babar Azam (C):

In the first two games, Babar Azam has scored five and ten goals. He then followed it up against India with a fifty. For his team to defeat Australia, Babar will need to score a lot of points. As captain, he is competing in his first World Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan (WK):

Mohammad Rizwan just scored a century against Pakistan that won the game. For the rest of the competition, his team’s success depends on his form. Rizwan dropped after Babar and scored 49 against India. With 248 runs scored in three games, he ranks second in the series.

Saud Shakeel:

In the middle of the order, Saud Shakeel has batted with responsibility. He contributed to Pakistan’s pursuit of Sri Lanka by scoring 31 from 30 balls. He made six off ten balls in the match against India.

Iftikhar Ahmed:

Iftikhar Ahmed will take the sixth spot. He can bowl off-spin and serves as the side’s designated finisher. He led his team to victory over Sri Lanka while remaining unbeaten at 22. Only four goals were scored against India.

Shadab Khan:

Shadab Khan is the team’s vice-captain. He was pricey and only went 1 for 55 against Sri Lanka. It is really concerning that he has not been able to take wickets for Pakistan in the middle overs. He only managed 31 from just four overs when playing India.

Mohammad Nawaz:

By starting at position eight, Mohammad Nawaz lengthens Pakistan’s batting order. He bowls great left-arm spin and is a good striker. He had 62 of his shots against Sri Lanka. He needs eight more ODI wickets to get 50. He failed to get a wicket against India.

Bowlers:

Hasan Ali:

The ninth batter will be Hasan Ali. In the squad, he was designated as Naseem Shah’s successor. Against Sri Lanka, he had a 4/71. He needs three more ODI wickets to get 100. He scored 1/34 against India.

Shaheen Afridi:

Pakistan’s pace attack will be led by Shaheen Afridi. For his squad, he must score with the fresh ball. He has not taken any wickets in the top 10 at this point in the World Cup. He chose d2/36 in a losing move against India. He has only got four wickets in three World Cup games so far.

Haris Rauf:

The final member of Pakistan’s probable starting lineup against Australia is Haris Rauf. He must also make contact with the fresh ball. Against the Netherlands, he had a 2-for-62 performance. In the first three games, he has five wickets. Rauf failed to get a wicket against India.

Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

