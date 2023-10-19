AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Oct 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM
Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs PAK is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 20) from 2:00 PM (IST).
Australia and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys in the competitions so far. While Pakistan have 2 wins and 1 defeat so far, Australia have two defeats and one win. Australia, however, will have the momentum with them as they will enter the upcoming game on the back of a win.
After losing to India and South Africa by 6 wickets and 134 runs respectively, the Pat Cummins-led side opened their account with a 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before India thrashed them by six wickets.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
AUS vs PAK Match details:
|Article Title
|
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|20-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
AUS vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)
Australia: W, L, L, W, L
Pakistan: L, W, W, L, W
AUS vs PAK: Pitch report
The upcoming game between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the first game of the ongoing tournament at the iconic venue. The venue is known for high-scoring games and one can expect a run-fest.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|26
|Matches Won by Home Side
|14 (53.85%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|5 (19.23%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|4 (15.38%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|11 (42.31%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|12 (46.15%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|12 (46.15%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|11 (42.31%)
|Matches Tied
|1 (3.85%)
|Matches with No Result
|2 (7.69%)
|Highest Team Innings
|383/6 (India)
|Lowest Team Innings
|168 (India)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|329/7 (Ireland)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|35.42
|Average Runs per Over
|5.55
|Average Score Batting First
|260
Australia Dream11:
Australia Dream11:
- David Warner
- Mitchell Marsh
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (wk)
- Glenn Maxwell
- Marcus Stoinis
- Mitchell Starc
- Pat Cummins (C)
- Adam Zampa
- Josh Hazlewood
Bench:
- Sean Abbott
- Travis Head
- Alex Carey
- Cameron Green
Pakistan Dream11:
- Abdullah Shafique
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam (C)
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Saud Shakeel
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Hasan Ali
- Shaheen Afridi
- Haris Rauf
Bench:
- Agha Salman
- Fakhar Zaman
- Usama Mir
- Mohammad Wasim Jr
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
|Captain
|Babar Azam & Mitchell Marsh
|Vice-Captain
|David Warner & Mitchell Starc
AUS vs PAK Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – David Warner (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Marnus Labuschagne
Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique
Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Josh Hazelwood
Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.
