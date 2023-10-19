AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs PAK is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 20) from 2:00 PM (IST).

Australia and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys in the competitions so far. While Pakistan have 2 wins and 1 defeat so far, Australia have two defeats and one win. Australia, however, will have the momentum with them as they will enter the upcoming game on the back of a win.

After losing to India and South Africa by 6 wickets and 134 runs respectively, the Pat Cummins-led side opened their account with a 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before India thrashed them by six wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

AUS vs PAK Match details:

Article Title AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia vs Pakistan Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 20-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: W, L, L, W, L

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, W

AUS vs PAK: Pitch report

The upcoming game between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the first game of the ongoing tournament at the iconic venue. The venue is known for high-scoring games and one can expect a run-fest.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stats:

Matches Played 26 Matches Won by Home Side 14 (53.85%) Matches Won by Touring Side 5 (19.23%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 4 (15.38%) Matches Won Batting First 11 (42.31%) Matches Won Batting Second 12 (46.15%) Matches Won Winning Toss 12 (46.15%) Matches Won Losing Toss 11 (42.31%) Matches Tied 1 (3.85%) Matches with No Result 2 (7.69%) Highest Team Innings 383/6 (India) Lowest Team Innings 168 (India) Highest Run Chase Achieved 329/7 (Ireland) Average Runs per Wicket 35.42 Average Runs per Over 5.55 Average Score Batting First 260

IND vs BAN: Playing 11

Australia Dream11:

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Starc

Pat Cummins (C)

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Sean Abbott

Travis Head

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Pakistan Dream11:

Abdullah Shafique

Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam (C)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf

Bench:

Agha Salman

Fakhar Zaman

Usama Mir

Mohammad Wasim Jr

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Babar Azam & Mitchell Marsh Vice-Captain David Warner & Mitchell Starc

AUS vs PAK Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests



Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – David Warner (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Josh Hazelwood

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming | PAK vs AUS Today Match Prediction | AUS Playing XI | PAK Playing XI | PAK vs AUS Match Preview | PAK vs AUS Head to Head