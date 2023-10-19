SportzWiki Logo
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs PAK is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 20) from 2:00 PM (IST).

Australia and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys in the competitions so far. While Pakistan have 2 wins and 1 defeat so far, Australia have two defeats and one win. Australia, however, will have the momentum with them as they will enter the upcoming game on the back of a win.

After losing to India and South Africa by 6 wickets and 134 runs respectively, the Pat Cummins-led side opened their account with a 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, on the other hand, began their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before India thrashed them by six wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

AUS vs PAK Match details:

Article Title
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between Australia vs Pakistan
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 20-Oct-23
Category
Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

AUS vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

Australia: W, L, L, W, L

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, W

AUS vs PAK: Pitch report

The upcoming game between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the first game of the ongoing tournament at the iconic venue. The venue is known for high-scoring games and one can expect a run-fest.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stats:

Matches Played 26
Matches Won by Home Side 14 (53.85%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 5 (19.23%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 4 (15.38%)
Matches Won Batting First 11 (42.31%)
Matches Won Batting Second 12 (46.15%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 12 (46.15%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 11 (42.31%)
Matches Tied 1 (3.85%)
Matches with No Result 2 (7.69%)
Highest Team Innings 383/6 (India)
Lowest Team Innings 168 (India)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 329/7 (Ireland)
Average Runs per Wicket 35.42
Average Runs per Over 5.55
Average Score Batting First 260

IND vs BAN: Playing 11

Australia Dream11:

  • David Warner
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Josh Inglis (wk)
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Pat Cummins (C)
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Sean Abbott
  • Travis Head
  • Alex Carey
  • Cameron Green

Pakistan Dream11:

  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Babar Azam (C)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Haris Rauf

Bench:

  • Agha Salman
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Usama Mir
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Babar Azam & Mitchell Marsh
Vice-Captain David Warner & Mitchell Starc

AUS vs PAK Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – David Warner (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Josh Hazelwood

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming | PAK vs AUS Today Match Prediction | AUS Playing XI | PAK Playing XI | PAK vs AUS Match Preview | PAK vs AUS Head to Head

AUS vs PAK

Australia National Cricket Team

Australia vs Pakistan

Dream11 Prediction

ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

