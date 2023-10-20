AUS vs PAK playing 11: Australia Playing XI against Pakistan, Match No. 18, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Friday, October 20, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the 18th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Australia against Pakistan. At 2:00 PM IST, the game will begin. In this article, we will talk about AUS vs PAK playing 11 for their upcoming encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Australia and Pakistan are yet to attain their full potential in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After India’s crushing seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad, Pakistan is still in disbelief despite winning the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Australia’s most recent encounter was in Lucknow, where they easily defeated Sri Lanka after losing their first two games against South Africa and India. Pakistan therefore finds itself in a somewhat better position than Australia, who are currently positioned fourth on the 10-team points table and five-time champions.

Let’s check out AUS vs PAK playing 11 today for their upcoming fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The AUS vs PAK playing 11 is as follows:

Openers:

David Warner:

David Warner will start off each inning. He defeated India with 41 points from 52 balls. In 27 balls played against South Africa, he scored 13. For his squad to triumph against Sri Lanka, he must perform. Against Sri Lanka, the southpaw only scored six goals. In the competition, he has not yet scored a fifty.

Mitchell Marsh:

Against India, Mitchell Marsh failed to score a goal. Against South Africa, he scored 7 out of 15. He contributed to his team’s first tournament victory by scoring 51 runs off of 52 deliveries against Sri Lanka. He’ll be hoping to continue from here.

Middle Order and All-rounders:

Steve Smith:

The third batter will be Steve Smith. He hit 19 runs off of 16 balls against South Africa before being controversially dismissed. Smith failed to score a goal against Sri Lanka. In the middle overs, he must do well against the Pakistani spinners.

Marnus Labuschagne:

Ashton Agar was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the Australian World Cup squad because to his strong batting performance. He scored 46 against South Africa and 27 against India. He established significant partnerships with the lower middle order and scored 40 runs off balls.

Glenn Maxwell:

Glenn Maxwell will take the fifth spot. He needs to win the game for his team because this is his third World Cup. He only had 15 points and no wickets against India. He had just three points against South Africa and only two of his 34 passes were accurate. He hit 31 off 21 balls against Sri Lanka to lead his team to victory.

Marcus Stoinis:



In their victory over Sri Lanka, Australia got help from Marcus Stoinis, who struck 20 runs in just 10 balls. He just bowled two overs against Sri Lanka, but Bengaluru fans should expect him to bowl many more against Pakistan.

Josh Inglis (WK):

Given that Josh Inglis outperformed Alex Carey in the lower order and helped Australia defeat Sri Lanka with a score of 58 off 59 balls, Inglis is predicted to be chosen before Alex Carey. Only 10 ODIS and 12 T20Is have the wicketkeeper played for Australia.

Bowlers:

Pat Cummins (C):



By batting at position eight, Pat Cummins will extend the Australian batting. In nearly seven overs against India, he took 33 wickets and scored 15 from 24 balls. He scored 22 runs off of 21 deliveries and bowled for 71 runs against South Africa. He chose 2/32 for Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc:

The ninth batter will be Mitchell Starc. Against Sri Lanka, he finished his bowling spell with two for 43. He has only taken five wickets in three games so far in this World Cup, which is a little below par. In the most recent World Cup, he had the most wickets taken.

Josh Hazelwood:

Against Sri Lanka, Josh Hazlewood failed to pick up a wicket. He is not among the top 15 wicket-takers and is having a difficult World Cup thus far. He can hit the ball a consistent distance, which he must accomplish against Pakistan.

Adam Zampa:

Adam Zampa wraps up Australia’s probable starting lineup versus South Africa. In his eight overs against India, he gave up 53 runs, and in his ten overs against the Proteas, he gave up 70 runs. Finally, he defeated Pakistan with four wickets in hand.

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming | PAK vs AUS Today Match Prediction | PAK Playing XI | PAK vs AUS Match Preview | PAK vs AUS Head to Head | PAK vs AUS Dream 11 prediction