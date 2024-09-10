The Rock made multiple appearances in WWE leading up to WrestleMania 40 which garnered massive attention toward the WWE programming. The exciting storyline led to him teaming up with Roman Reigns and wrestling against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Wrestlemania XL Night One.

Following Wrestlemania XL, The Rock hasn’t been seen in months in the WWE and many believed that he will be back on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. Going by the latest updates, we have a potential update on his return status during his hiatus and it appears that he will show up on WWE TV, much earlier than expected.

According to the reports of PWN’s Discord paywall, there’s growing speculation that The Rock could be making a major WWE appearance within the next month or two. The report regarding this coming appearance is yet to be confirmed while trusted sources have hinted that certain scheduling details have leaked, and thus, excitement about his potential return is on.

The Rock previously teased biggest match in history at Wrestlemania 41

With his heel mode fully on, The Rock could finally be lacing up his boots for the dream match against Roman Reigns to happen at Wrestlemania 41 instead of facing Cody Rhodes. This comes after he appeared in an interview with Mike Coppinger of ESPN and teases something big being in store for next year’s Show of Shows.

However, on the Raw following WrestleMania XL, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes had a promo segment where the former made it clear his story with The American Nightmare has just started and it’s not necessarily done between the two. Upon the impending return, the story is about to be picked up from where it was left. Besides, Rhodes is also not expected to drop his WWE title until this big comeback happens.

Meanwhile, the current Bloodline Civil War storyline is keeping the fans hooked on Smackdown with Solo Sikoa claiming to be the leader of the faction that was set up by Roman Reigns. With The Rock finishing his movie projects, it seems that he could return to WWE to join this angle and make some valuable contributions to make things more intriguing.