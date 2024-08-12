All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan previously admitted that AEW WrestleDream kicked off a new era in the company’s TV programming in last year’s fall. Now the brand-new pay-per-view that was introduced to the AEW TV calendar, has been confirmed to return with its second installment, this fall.

As per the official account of All Elite Wrestling’s X account, AEW WrestleDream will return to its original October timeslot, this time emanating from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. This will also mark AEW’s first major event in the city of Tacoma. Ahead of the PPV show, AEW will host AEW Rampage and a special Title Tuesday-themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Spokane, Washington, that week.

For the time being, AEW All In, the biggest pay-per-view event on All Elite Wrestling’s calendar is the next destination from London’s Wembley Stadium on August 25. Following that, the company will host another yearly tradition All Out on September 7. After this, AEW WrestleDream is set for Sunday, Saturday, October 12 which might also become a yearly show now that its return has been confirmed.

AEW WrestleDream: Adam Copeland debuted in the 2023 edition

Last year’s AEW WrestleDream show took place in the city of Seattle, Washington with then TNT Champion Christian Cage defeating Darby Allin in the main event in a two-out-of-three falls title match. Afterward, Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus unleashed an attack on Allin and his tag team partner, Sting.

In the closing moments of the AEW WrestleDream 2023 edition, Sting and Allin were helped by the debuting Adam “Edge” Copeland at the WWE’s rival promotion. Major rumors were there to see debuts of Mercedes Mone and The Bella Twins on the show, as well but that wasn’t the case. However, Mone later joined AEW in March 2024.

Before the 2023 inaugural edition of AEW WrestleDream, The President of the company Tony Khan, revealed his motivation to honor the legacy of late NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, who died in October 2022 at the age of 79 by introducing this show to the fans. Khan admitted to having hoped to keep Inoki’s spirit alive by making this one an annual show for the pro-wrestling fans.