For a major portion of 2023, Mercedes Mone was rumored to make her debut on AEW programming at a point when she was going through the recovery period from a career-threatening injury. At All In 2023, the rumors went viral about her forthcoming appearance in the company as she was shown in the stands for the PPV that went down at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Eventually, Mercedes Mone went on to make her debut on AEW Dynamite on the Big Business edition on March 13 in her hometown of Boston. She instantly received an electric reaction upon that debut which further paved the way for her to become a top superstar in the women’s division who is also set to feature in a major match at this year’s All In.

However, former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes that Mercedes Mone is being devalued in All Elite Wrestling and her overall value has seemingly been decreased. A major reason behind this downfall could be attributed to her promos lacking quality. The situation was discussed in a recent episode of Wise Choices, where Bischoff further analyzed this ongoing run of the former WWE Superstar.

Mercedes Mone criticized for lack of quality promo skills

Bischoff noted that Mercedes Mone keeps on being an unbelievable performer in the ring but every time she opens her mouth in promo segments, she keeps on disappointing him. WWE knew her limitations and appropriately utilized them while AEW gave her full freedom and even gave her creative control.

“WWE knew how to utilize Sasha Banks’ strengths, but more importantly WWE understood her limitations and produced her around her limitations. What does [AEW President] Tony Khan do? He gives her the ball. He gives her creative control,” Bischoff explained.

“For some reason, Mercedes Mone, previously Sasha Banks, feels like she’s a great promo. One of the reasons I never heard her do promos in WWE is WWE knew better. She cannot carry a promo. She should never be allowed to open her mouth. Every time she opens her mouth, her stock goes down. It’s to the point now where I don’t know if she’s worth anything.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Speaking of promos, Mercedes Mone was seen in the latest promo on the last episode of AEW Dynamite in which she asserted that her AEW All In opponent Britt Baker was still suspended. She also claimed that although Baker was the first woman signed to AEW, she remains the best that AEW has to offer.

As mentioned above, Mercedes Mone has quickly gone on to become one of the top female talents of the AEW female locker room by becoming a dual champion in the company within just a few months of debuting on TV. She is the current TBS Champion as well as NJPW Women’s STRONG Champion which keeps her professionally in the forefront.