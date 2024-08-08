AEW All In 2024 will be the biggest show of the year set for later this month from the United Kingdom and more matches for the show have been announced during the latest episode of Dynamite. Apart from a new title match, a popular tradition will also return to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Title.

On the August 7 episode of Dynamite, the Casino Gauntlet match was made official for AEW All In 2024 via a graphic on TV. The winner of this match will receive a guaranteed AEW World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. As of writing, no participants have been announced for the match.

Thus AEW All In 2024 will mark the return of the Casino Gauntlet since this year’s May. These are multi-man matches in which wrestlers enter the ring in random time intervals. The last person to receive the pinfall or submission will be declared the winner and the new number-one Contender for the AEW World Championship.

Before AEW All IN 2024, there have only been two Casino Gauntlet matches in AEW’s history and both of those had been won by Will Ospreay. It’s not likely that Ospreay will compete in the coming edition since he’s expected to fight against MJF for the AEW American Championship (previously the AEW International Championship) at the upcoming PPV.

While the Casino Battle Royal will go down at AEW All In 2024 to find the next challenger for the world title, the prized title will itself be defended on the same night with Bryan Danielson challenging the champion Swerve Strickland. Bryan also announced that if he loses the match then his career will come to an end.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, seven matches have been announced as the current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match

– AEW Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang