We are just three weeks away from the AEW All In 2024 PPV show that’s being touted as the biggest show from All Elite Wrestling. The company returns to the United Kingdom for the second consecutive yearly stadium show, offering multiple big matches on the night. A new title match has now been added to the card of the PPV during the latest bygone episode of Dynamite.

The new AEW World Trios Champion Christian Cage appeared on the weekly episode of AEW programming to announce that there will be a match on this week’s episode of Collision between The Bang Bang Gang and The House of Black, with the winners going on to face Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne at AEW All In 2024.

Interestingly, both these challenger teams have been the former World Trios Champions, with the Bang Bang Gang being the previous champions before they had to vacate the belts following an injury to Jay White. Time will tell if they can ultimately secure a rematch at AEW All In 2024.

The Patriarchy won the trios titles by the end of July on an episode of AEW Collision, defeating Bang Bang Gang’s Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson to start their first reign with the title.

Apart from the trios title match, a Casino Gauntlet has also been announced on Dynamite for AEW All In 2024 with the first wrestler in this chaotic multi-man match to gain pinfall or submission to be declared the winner and the new number-one Contender for the AEW World Championship.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, seven matches have been announced as the current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he will retire)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

– Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World title match

– AEW Trios Championship Match: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Killswitch) vs. House of Black or Bang Bang Gang