Hikaru Shida was out to prove her superiority in the women’s division at AEW All Out 2024 by becoming the first woman to have defeated Mercedes Mone during her first stint in the company. Mone had already beaten Shida in the past but this time around, Shida had the momentums as she won a four-way match to earn this match against THE CEO.

Furthermore, Mone’s ally Kamille was banned from ringside at AEW All Out 2024, and hence, the odds were in Shida’s favor. Defying all the odds, Mone’s undefeated streak remained intact alongside her dual champion status in the company as she retained her AEW TBS Championship against Shida.

As seen in this match at AEW All Out 2024, Mone blocked the Katana, hit a knee breaker followed by a Dragon Screw and a backstabber. Shida came back with a German suplex and a charging knee for a two-count. Shida eventually connected with the Katana flush after which the two got engaged in a tug of war over a kendo stick outside the floor.

AEW All Out 2024: Mercedes Mone defeats Hikaru Shida via a clean pinfall win

Shida brought the kendo stick into the ring but never utilized it. She connected with the Question mark kick but Mone side-stepped to hit back with the Meteora which paved the way to set up the Mone Maker move for the win at AEW All Out 2024. Kamille came out to celebrate with Mone before the duo headed to the back.

Shida dishing out pure PUNISHMENT to the spine of the TBS Champion! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/4jcuEfqq1q@MercedesVarnado | @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/w3K6nHlejZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

Before AEW All Out 2024, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her title against Hikura Shida on the August 14 episode of Dynamite to proceed further against another defense at All In against Britt Baker at Wembley Stadium, two weeks ago. In her previous match against Shida, the “Brickhouse” Kamille was standing at ringside to ensure Shida’s loss and hence she was banned in the latest PPV bout.

Mercesdes Mone made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024, where she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Women’s Championship. Then at Forbidden Door PPV, she went on to further capture the NJPW Women’s Strong Championship by defeating Stephanie Vaquer to become a double champion.