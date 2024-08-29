The next chapter of Swerve Strickland and Adam “Hangman” Page will be in store on the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view edition within a week from this Sunday. The hellacious feud would be renewed via a steel cage match on the yearly PPV show as announced during this week’s Dynamite.

The confirmation came after Page picked up a win over Tomohiro Ishii in the opening match of this week’s Dynamite. Strickland and Prince Nana came out to confront Page and the two had a verbal exchange. Page accused Strickland of never beating him on his own. In response, Strickland offered up a challenge for the cage match at AEW All Out 2024.

AEW All In 2026 And Forbidden Door 2025 Confirmed From United Kingdom

The feud between the two former AEW world champions was renewed after Page cost Strickland his AEW World Title match against Bryan Danielson at All In main event. Now that their AEW All Out 2024 bout has been made official, it will be their third PPV singles encounter following last October’s WrestleDream Strickland won followed by their Texas Death Match at November’s Full Gear where Strickland also won.

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Update On Main Event Planned For Annual Dynamite Episode

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia is another match that has been confirmed for AEW All Out 2024 due to the happening from this week’s Dynamite. In a promo, MJF mentioned dropping the International Championship, the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and herniating two disks in his spine. Renouncing his American citizenship, he threatened to come after Will Ospreay.

Daniel Garcia suddenly appeared from behind and attacked MJF. Preparing for a Piledriver from the top rope, he was stopped by the officials. Garcia took the mic and informed that Tony Khan has made their match at AEW All Out 2024 official. This came after MJF turned on Garcia in July for a heel-turn.

Also on Dynamite, CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale picked her match against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2024 to be a Chicago Street Fight. AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson was attacked by Jack Perry in a setup for the PPV main event but it’s yet to be confirmed.

AEW All Out 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, September 7 and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry (TBA)

– AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

– Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

– CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

– Daniel Garcia vs. MJF