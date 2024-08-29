Saraya was unable to secure a place in the match card of this year’s episode of the AEW All In edition at Wembley Stadium. She attempted to hijack the show with her family by her side if not it was for the returning Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite, the recent returnee continued to make the former champion fuming which further led to some threatening comments.

On the August 28 episode of Dynamite from Champagne, Illinois, Jamie Hayter returned to the ring for the first time in 15 months to compete in a singles match against Harley Cameron. Saraya was standing at ringside in Cameron’s corner for the match. Cameron looked for Sole Food, but Hayter countered with three back-to-back backbreakers and then hit the Hayterade for the win.

Saraya threw Cameron back into Hayter’s way to provide a distraction before she escaped over the ring barricade and then through the crowd. In an AEW digital exclusive, she then commented on Harley Cameron’s loss to Jamie Hayter and sent a warning to the latter for stealing the spotlight from her on two consecutive occasions.

“I mean, fu*k, first you interrupt me at All In during my time, when the crowd were about to cheer me. Then you brutalize poor Harley when all she wanted was a good, clean match,” Saraya went into a non-PG rant.

“I mean, this is far from over. I mean, this was me happy, and now I am pissed. You do not want to piss off the Unproblematic Icon. So when the time is right, Harley’s gonna kick you’re a**.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Saraya made a revealing appearance on August 28 AEW Dynamite

This wasn’t the only time that Saraya had a non-PPG moment on Dynamite, this week. Appearing in a black top before the audience, she revealed a bit too much and the camera caught her in such a moment that could have probably been censored.

As mentioned above, Hayter returned to the AEW at Wembley Stadium during the Zero-Hour pre-show before All In. She interrupted Cameron’s Outcasts stablemate Saraya’s big homecoming moment and then took out the Knight family, who had accompanied the latter to the ring.

This week’s Dynamite also marked Hayter’s first win since she was sidelined for various injuries after following dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing in May 2023. It appears that her next big singles match will be against Saraya, possibly at AEW All Out.