Within two weeks of the biggest stadium show of in All Elite Wrestling, AEW All Out 2024 will be the next destination for the company, next month. This has been an annual tradition since the birth of AEW and it’s all set to return with the sixth edition. Given that the show will emanate within just 13 days from All In on August 25, builds around it will soon begin on AEW’s weekly TV programming.

While the exact lineup of matches for AEW All Out 2024 might not be revealed until after All In passes by in the last week of August, one top match for the next pay-per-view is seemingly in the pipeline which will feature the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland.

AEW All In 2024: Bryan Danielson To Make History At August Stadium Show

Ibou of WrestlePurists was the first one to report that he had heard about a potential match between current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page being readied for the AEW All Out 2024 match card. This report has now been supported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

AEW All Out 2024: A highly personal feud to be renewed?

The source admittedly heard about the next chapter of Strickland and Page’s rivalry to move forward at AEW All Out 2024. This match will also renew the bitter feud from almost one year ago where Strickland told Page that if he had been given similar opportunities like Page then he would have already been the AEW World Champion. The two men then started brawling for weeks which further set up a match at the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view in 2023, where Strickland picked up the win.

AEW WrestleDream PPV Date And Location Revealed For 2024 Fall

The feud further continued through Full Gear in November where the two competed in a hardcore Texas Death Match which took violence to new heights. Strickland won that encounter but the bad blood remains with Page still intending to get his hands on the champion. If Strickland does end up defending his belt at AEW All Out 2024, then he’s likely retaining against Bryan Danielson at All In.

AEW All Out 2024 is slated to go down at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 7. This would be the first instance that the show won’t take place during the Labor Day weekend.