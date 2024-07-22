On the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 edition, Team AEW and Team Elite will be at war inside a dual cage structure in the headliner match of the Dynamite 24 episode, this Wednesday night on the TBS Network. A re-debut is scheduled for Mariah May who is freed from being under Toni Storm’s wings.

Also set for AEW Blood and Guts 2024 night, the first-ever female AEW signee will make her in-ring return against a former three-time AEW Women’s Champion. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced on social media that Hikaru Shida will face the returning Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in the former AEW Women’s World Champion’s first match since last year’s September.

Update On Skye Blue’s Health Following Injury Situation On July 20 AEW Collision

On the latest bygone episode of AEW Collision, this match to reignite a past feud between two former champions was set up following after Shida’s match with Skye Blue came to a sudden end via referee stoppage due to Blue picking up a legit leg injury.

The longest-reigning AEW Women’s Champion was interviewed backstage after the match and she proceeded to challenge Baker for a match at AEW Blood and Guts 2024, “Welcome back! And now you want to be the TBS Champion? Get in line!” Remembering their past encounter, Shida stated she made Baker “bleed once before” and a similar outcome could be noticed in their upcoming bout.

During the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, Dr. Britt Baker returned on TV for the first time in almost ten months. At AEW Blood and Guts 2024, she will compete for the first time since suffering a loss to Kris Statlander for the latter’s then-TBS title on AEW Dynamite, last September.

AEW Blood and Guts 2024 episode match card

The AEW Dynamite July 24 episode, also dubbed as the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 edition will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– AEW Blood & Guts match: Team Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page) vs. Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Darby Allin & Mark Briscoe)

– FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends against Minoru Suzuki (Brian Keith and Big Bill of The Learning Tree will be banned from ringside)

– Debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

– New International Champion MJF in a promo segment

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs. Hikaru Shida