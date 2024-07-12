A mentor vs. disciple match is in the pipeline for All In now that Mariah May has emerged to be the winner of the Women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 2024 edition. As per the stipulation of the win, she will now go after the AEW Women’s World Title held by Toni Storm, a match that’s already been confirmed for the PPV slated to emanate from the United Kingdom.

Initially intended to be a friendly match between the two cohorts, the capacity was turned into a different mode after Mariah May turned on the champion and took her out in a vicious way as seen on this week’s episode of Dynamite following her victory over Willow Nightingale in the finale match of the Owen Hart Cup.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Mariah May finally talked about her betrayal against Toni Storm, as she stated that the bloody attack was just an extra celebration for all the effort she put into her career.

“That felt like extra celebration for the work I did. That’s what that was.”

Mariah May slated to participate in her biggest match at All In

As Mariah May’s performance captured the professional wrestling world’s attention, the stage is all set for her at All In for a women’s championship match at Wembley Stadium in her home country, just 11 miles from her hometown of Islington. Through her below comments, it was made clear that she would destroy what was left of Toni Storm,

“My mother will be there at All In. She’ll watch me from the front row as I destroy what’s left of Toni Storm.”

Following her AEW Owen Hart Cup win, Mariah May celebrated with Storm on the stage together to pose with the trophy and the commemorative title belt. To the shock of the fans, she suddenly grabbed the title and nailed Storm with it to cover up her face in blood. She then whipped both Storm and the butler Luther repeatedly with the belt before throwing Luther off the stage through a table.

Mariah May continued the attack by using Storm’s infamous shoe in the face which further left the latter in a pile of blood. AEW further took to Twitter and uploaded a video showing the aftermath of the attack where the attacker refused to reveal the intentions of her actions while Storm was being helped down the stairs by referees before collapsing.