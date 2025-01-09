Since his return, Adam Copeland is simply going by the name of Cope and he’s set to make his singles in-ring return on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. After they battled in a trios match, last week on the Saturday night show, (the former Adam Copeland and Edge in WWE) will take on Big Bill for the first time.

Thus, AEW Collision will mark Cope’s first singles match since he fractured his tibia in a barbed wire cage match against Malakai Black at last May’s Double or Nothing PPV show. Since coming back on the AEW Fight for the Fallen episode in his residence in Asheville, he’s competed in two tag team matches with FTR buddies.

Cope has been clear about his intentions of becoming the new world champion in AEW and he’s going after the reigning champion Jon Moxley and all his misdeeds with his heel cohorts. Cope’s singles win on AEW Collision over Bill might take him one step closer as he looks forward to competing against Mox in a one-on-one battle.

AEW Dynamite: Updates From Men’s And Women’s Casino Gauntlet On January 8 Episode

Speaking of Cope, another match on AEW Collision has been set up through the bygone tag match on AEW Collision as the former AEW World Champion and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will take on former AEW Tag Team Champion, FTR’s Dax Harwood in a non-title bout. It will be their second singles match in AEW history and the first since an April 2021 match that featured Mike Tyson as special enforcer.

In more news, AEW Collision will also witness the reigning Women’s Champion Mariah May taking on Harley Cameron. This bout was set up on last night’s Dynamite as Cameron challenged Mariah in her unique way in a backstage segment. In response, Mariah threatened to rip her head off.

AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage: In-Ring Return, Title Match And More Set For January 15 Episode

AEW Collision January 11 episode match card

The AEW Collision January 11 episode goes down this Saturday night at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. The currently announced match card for this weekend’s show goes as follows,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron in a non-title match

– ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood in a non-title match

– Cope vs. Big Bill