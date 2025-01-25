All Elite Wrestling will essentially have its homecoming in Florida, this weekend via AEW Collision with a packed card waiting for the show. A new number-one contender’s match and a champion vs. champion have been announced with less than 24 hours waiting for the event.

Last night, Tony Khan announced on social media that a four-way match will go down featuring Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb on the AEW Collision Homecoming episode. The winner of this bout would become the new number-one contender for the TBS Title and henceforth, she’d face Mercedes Mone on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Recently, Mercedes Mone has been sitting without an opponent after getting over her feud with Kris Statlander. On Dynamite this week, she was being interviewed backstage when she was interrupted by Harley Cameron, who played a song and asked her for a future title match. Mone denied the opportunity but she’d eventually receive her next challenger on AEW Collision.

In another big match set for AEW Collision, Khan also announced that AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face ROH Television Champion Komander. Okada will be making his debut for All Elite Wrestling’s home territory in Jacksonville, Florida through this match.

One of the much-anticipated segments between Mariah May and Toni Storm is also scheduled for AEW Collision, this week where the latter intends to introduce herself to the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion for the first time amid her ongoing amnesia storyline. The two are set to face at AEW Grand Slam in February over the title.

AEW Collision Homecoming January 25 episode match card

AEW Collision January 25 episode is being dubbed as Homecoming since it’s coming back to their home territory of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida which was long used for show tapings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Mariah May & Toni Storm meet face-to-face

– Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

– Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

– AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defends against Katsuyori Shibata

– Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

– TBS title number one contender’s match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb

– Champion vs. champion match on AEW Collision: AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. ROH Television Champion Komander

– Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs