Heading into her next championship defense at Grand Slam, next week, Mariah May will also feature in a non-title bout at AEW Collision. It’s been announced on social media that the reigning Women’s World Champion will take on Lady Frost in a non-title affair.

As announced earlier, May will also be in action at the special Dynamite edition of the Grand Slam, defending her title against Yuka Sakazaki. Heading into the match, the emerging star power will have the opportunity to retain momentums in her favor as she will be seen in action at AEW Collision.

Over the past few months, we have experienced the most vicious side of Mariah May on AEW programming. Since starting a beef with Toni Storm, she’s adopted a much more aggressive attitude to have the advantage over the Timeless one. This transition has also led her to beat Storm at AEW All In and become the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

However, the much-awaited championship celebration for May has repeatedly been postponed with her feeling the absence of bestie Mina Shirakawa from AEW programming. Cutting a promo, May extended the invitation to her for a reunion and the pledge further continued through social media posts. Mina has since responded positively about the return and we hope to learn more on AEW Collision about this.

Darby Allin will also be competing in this week’s AEW Collision against Dark Order’s Evil Uno in a new match announced, last night. Allin will put his guaranteed AEW World title shot on the line in a match against Jon Moxley on next Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam episode.

AEW Collision September 21 episode match card

AEW Collision September 21 episode takes place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Bunkhouse Brawl: ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defend against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Mike Bennett & Matt Taven

– FTR, The Outrunners & Hook vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos & Rush

– Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno

– Mariah May vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match