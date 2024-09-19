AEW Grand Slam 2024 will be the next stadium show outing from All Elite Wrestling within seven days from now. Over on the latest episode of Dynamite, a couple of announcements were made for the upcoming show that’s become an annual tradition over the past few years and it will feature the reigning AEW women’s world champion.

As announced through a social media post done by AEW President Tony Khan, the reigning women’s world champion Mariah May will put her title on the line against Yuka Sakazaki at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode set for next week. This match was set up through the set of actions that unfolded between the two in recent weekly episodes of AEW programming.

Over on this past Saturday’s AEW Collision episode, Sakazaki showed up in a backstage segment and approached Mariah May for a championship match opportunity which was denied. Later, Sakazaki defeated Deeb, and she was attacked by May on the ramp. May went for the Storm Zero but the Japanese star counter-attacked.

This happening set up a tag team match on this week’s episode of Dynamite where Sakazaki teamed up with Queen Aminata and defeated May and Serena Deeb by disqualification in a tag team match. May hit Sakazaki with her title belt to cause the DQ but that escape eventually led her to her next title defense at AEW Grand Slam 2024.

Since coming back to AEW TV, Sakazaki has been looking for a championship match opportunity against May and she’s finally been rewarded with the same at AEW Grand Slam 2024. In the latest, May retained her title against Aminata on Dynamite, two weeks ago in what marked her second title defense since winning the belt at AEW All In 2024.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode match card

AEW Grand Slam 2024 edition will return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, next Wednesday, September 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show containing multiple title matches goes as follows,

– Non-title Match: AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for Allin’s AEW World title shot

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) against Yuka Sakazaki

– AEW Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. TBD

– FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) Roderick Strong