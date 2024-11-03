It appears Mercedes Mone’s next championship defense with TBS Title is coming at the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view show. While the match is yet to be officially announced, the current rival of the champion issued a challenge on the latest bygone episode of Collision, hinting at the match confirmation in due course.

Kris Statlander has her sights set on the AEW TBS Championship held by Mone and she’s called for her shot. On the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision, Statlander featured in a backstage promo and challenged Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear 2024. As of this writing, no response from the champion has been noted.

In her promo on Collision, Statlander noted that she ran through Mercedes’s ‘Brickhouse’ when she defeated Kamille on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She said that Mercedes acts like she’s better than everyone while she is afraid and that’s why she keeps herself safe in a separate locker room.

Statlander further noted that last year she walked into Full Gear as the TBS Champion, and this year at AEW Full Gear 2024, she’ll walk out with the title. Despite her claim, the title match is yet to be officially announced on AEW’s part. Perhaps the announcement is reserved for this coming episode of Dynamite.

AEW Full Gear 2024 is going to be the sixth annual edition of the annual pay-per-view event conducted by All Elite Wrestling. This is also part of the Big Four PPVs that the professional wrestling brand brings to the audience alongside Revolution, Double or Nothing, and All Out.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. three teams TBA