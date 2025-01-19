Toni Storm wants to meet her idol Mariah May, and it will officially happen on the AEW Collision episode of Homecoming later this week. Ahead of their much-anticipated rematch at the AEW Grand Slam pay-per-view event, the two have been added to a segment set for next Saturday’s AEW weekly programming.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm came out and talked about her big win on Dynamite, where she became the new challenger to the AEW Women’s Championship, held by Mariah May to officially set up a title match. She was seemingly excited to wrestle in the building where she saw her first wrestling match and thereby wanted to introduce herself to the champion.

As such, Toni also believed that there was no better place to do this than next week’s AEW Collision Homecoming episode in Jacksonville. During the chat, the veteran backstage AEW host Tony Schiavone attempted to remind Storm of her previous encounters with May, but she rather cut him off and said that it was Toni Time.

On this past Wednesday night, during the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, Toni Storm won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match and thus earned the right to face Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia. This was the first-ever casino gauntlet to have gone down from the AEW women’s division and Storm essentially created history with this win.

Apart from the face-to-face segment for AEW Collision, The Gates of Agony will also face Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a six-man tag team match. Also, after their loss to the Undisputed Kingdom, Shane Taylor Promotions jumped on them, and Daniel Garcia came out for the save, which set up a six-man tag team match.

AEW Collision Homecoming January 25 episode match card

AEW Collision January 25 episode is being dubbed as Homecoming since it’s coming back to their home territory of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida which was long used for show tapings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Mariah May & Toni Storm meet face-to-face

– Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

– Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony