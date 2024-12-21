On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Mercedes Mone will speak her mind after coming off her latest championship defense from this week’s episode of Dynamite. Incidentally, her next title match opponent will also be present on the show, looking forward to gaining back momentums in her favor.

As announced through social media handles, the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will appear on the latest upcoming episode of AEW Collision episode in what appears to be a promo session. This past Wednesday night’s Mone retained her title with a victory over Anna Jay during Dynamite on TBS Network.

The finishing moments of that match saw Mone locking in the Statement Maker on her opponent, but Jay reversed it into a pinfall. The finishing moments of this match on AEW Dynamite saw Mone hitting a sunset bomb in the corner, followed by a double knee strike and then Mone Maker for the pin to win.

Kris Statlander watched the match from the backstage area as she’s gearing up for a rematch against Mone for the TBS Championship. For the time being, Statlander is scheduled to be at the Christmas edition of AEW Collision in a new match announced for the show. Statlander will take on Penelope Ford in the announced match.

Statlander saved Willow Nightingale from an attack at the hands of Ford and Harley Cameron on Rampage, last night. Previously, she unsuccessfully challenged Mone for the TBS Title at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. We might get to know about Statlander’s official rematch against Mone following this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision December 21 episode Match Card

AEW Collision December 21 episode also dubbed as AEW Christmas Collision will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Adam Cole/MJF face-to-face

– Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

– Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos

– Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Shelton Benjamin

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone speaks

– Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford