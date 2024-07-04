After staying out of action for more than ten months, Britt Baker finally returned to weekly TV on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. This came after she made a brief appearance at the 2024 Forbidden Door PPV, last weekend and teased a feud with Mercedes Mone, an angle that continued on AEW’s flagship show.

In a promo session on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker stated that for the last 10 months, she was in a banged-up state and mentally running on empty while dealing with a herniated disc and torn hip labrum but those weren’t enough to keep her down. Then one day, she got really sick and began having blurry vision with her right arm being numb which was described to be TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack), also known as a mini-stroke.

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024: Update On Tournament Semifinal Lineups

One side of her body wasn’t responding and the AEW President advised Britt that she spoke to Tony Khan and was told to take care of herself. Now that she is good to make a comeback, it ultimately happened at Forbidden Door. Britt declared that she is medically cleared to compete the name DMD only matters on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: MJF Turns Heel After July 3 Main Event Match

AEW Dynamite: Baker and Mone had a verbal war on July 3 episode

The addressee, the TBS Women’s Champion, and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone interrupted and said she is what a real star looks like and she won’t allow Britt to steal her spotlight on AEW Dynamite.

The two got into a verbal encounter for several minutes with Mone acting like a heel. Baker then challenged Mone for All In 2024 from the Wembley Stadium in London, England. Mone said there’s a line on AEW Dynamite of several women gunning for the titles and she just needs to get back in the line. The segment ended with Mone holding up the two title belts before leaving the ring.

During last weekend’s Forbidden Door show, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to start the feud that’s likely to continue on AEW Dynamite over the next few weeks.