A unique celebration has been added to the card of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in light of Mercedes Mone’s dual title win at the latest bygone Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. The announcement came through Tony Khan on X that Mone will be holding this title-winning celebration on Dynamite this Wednesday in Chicago.

Proving the speculations right, Mercedes Mone became a double champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The title that was once created for the former WWE Superstar finally came to her grasp as she defeated another champion at the cross-brand show to become the rightful owner of it.

One of the marquee matches of the 2024 Forbidden Door 2024 was billed to be a Winner Takes All Match for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship where Mercedes Moné (AEW) defeated Stephanie Vaquer (NJPW) to become a double champion. Now, Mone is set to make her debut appearance on AEW Dynamite as a champ-champ.

After Mone won the title, Dr. Britt Baker made her return to AEW for the first time after a gap of almost ten months, and seemingly confronting Mone by sharing a staredown. Khan earlier confirmed that Baker would also be making an appearance on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see whether a feud between these two top superstars gets underway on the show.

While speaking in a backstage interview following her shocking return, Britt Baker was asked about her comeback. The former AEW Women’s World Champion noted that she had a lot to say, but she will wait until AEW Dynamite this week to speak her mind,

“I have a lot say, but I’m gonna wait and say it Wednesday night on Dynamite.”

AEW Dynamite July 3 episode match card

EW Dynamite July 3 episode also touted to be the Beach Break 2024 edition takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card to be declared by The Elite

– Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker returns

– Mercedes Mone hosts a double title celebration