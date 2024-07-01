In what appeared to be her biggest career win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, Mariah May has now entered the semifinal of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Cup semifinal match. She won a quarterfinal bout against former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya to advance to the next round of the tournament.

This match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 saw Saraya coming to the ring flanked by Harley Cameron while May came out to the ring alongside the current AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Luther. Storm would get involved in the match as she pulled Cameron off the apron and delivered a forearm to the face.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Saraya digests a loss to Mariah May

Saraya took advantage of this distraction in the ring to hit the Knight Cap, but May managed to grab the bottom rope to break up the pin attempt by the veteran. May then scored the upsetting three-count surprise Jackknife pin. She then celebrated her win alongside Storm, Luther on the ramp of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 before getting joined by Mina Shirakawa.

Later the night in the AEW Women’s World Championship Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her title and continue with her third championship reign. Mariah May was standing at ringside and she was supposed to play a crucial role in the match but she didn’t provide any interference and only watched the match.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Britt Baker Returns After 10-Month Hiatus

Following her big win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, May will now face Hikaru Shida to determine who will reach the finals of the ongoing tournament against the winner between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. The winner of this tourney will earn a championship shot to Toni Storm at the All In Stadium show in late August.

From the Men’s Owen Hart Cup 2024 edition, Bryan Danielson managed to defeat NJPW’s Shingo Takagi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. He will now face PAC at AEW Dynamite Beach Break on July 3. On the other side of the bracket, Jay White will face the winner of a match between Jeff Jarrett and a “wild card” of The Elite’s choosing.