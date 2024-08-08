There have been doubts over Britt Baker’s status on AEW Dynamite due to an ongoing suspension due to a real-life instance. This also put her dream match against Mercedes Mone at All In 2024 uncertain but it appears that she will be returning to TV, next week to resume the ongoing feud with the former WWE Superstar.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Kamille defeated Jazmyne Hao & Clara Carter in a Handicap Match with Mercedes Mone standing at ringside. After the match, Mone said that Britt Baker was still suspended and that she would not have to deal with her until their match at All In. She also claimed to be defeating Britt and sent her away from her life.

AEW All In 2024: Casino Gauntlet Returning At United Kingdom PPV

Mone cut a promo where she thanked the EVPs for suspending her All In opponent, but then she was interrupted by Tony Schiavone, who told her that AEW President Tony Khan had overridden the Bucks’ decision and Baker was instated on the roster. Baker then appeared on the titantron on AEW Dynamite to send a message to Mone live via satellite.

“We all know the second things don’t go your way, you take your ball and you go home,” Baker took a jab at Mone on AEW Dynamite for leaving the WWE when she was known as Sasha Banks after having creative differences with the company officials. “You’re not the future. You’re not the future. Let’s get real, AEW is just the flavor of the month for you, where for me, AEW is home.”

Origin Of Toni Storm’s Timeless TV Character In AEW Revealed

Britt Baker further promised that she would be present at next week’s AEW Dynamite and hence has just seven days to figure out how she will put her hands on Mone. Originally, Baker resurfaced on TV at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show and was quickly gunning for a match against Mercedes Mone right after making the comeback.

AEW Dynamite August 14 episode match card

The August 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and it will be the second-last episode before the 2024 All In PPV. The current match card for the weekly show goes as follows:

– AEW Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

– Britt Baker’s in-person return

– Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada come face-to-face