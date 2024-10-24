AEW Dynamite will present its first-ever Halloween-themed edition dubbed as the Fright Night set for next week. Two previous matches for the show were already announced while two further matches for the night have been revealed on the latest bygone episode of AEW’s weekly show.

As per the announcements from the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole will go one-on-one with The House of Black member Buddy Matthews on Fright Night. The match announcement came after the former trios champion challenged Cole in a match following a heated backstage confrontation.

This match on AEW Dynamite Fright Night will mark Cole’s return to in-ring competition after a timespan of more than a full year. Back at the 2023 edition of AEW Grand Slam, the former WWE NXT star suffered an ankle injury, he’s since been sidelined from in-ring action since then. In early October, he returned to TV at WrestleDream PPV to continue his beef with MJF.

MJF appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite via a promo session from a massage parlor to announce that he is not going to appear on live TV until AEW Full Gear 2024. Between Cole and Strong, one of them will eventually get to face MJF at the upcoming event. But, they will have to win the first set of three matches on AEW programming to get their hands on the former world champion.

Also confirmed for AEW Dynamite next week is The Young Bucks defending their tag team titles against Private Party. In the main event of this week’s AEW flagship show, Private Party & Daniel Garcia defeated The Young Bucks & Jack Perry in a trios match after which Private Party laid out the title rematch challenge for The Bucks.

The title rematch was denied by The Bucks but Isiah Kassidy informed the champions that the stipulation for that match will cause Private Party to disband forever unless they win the tag titles to make the match confirmed.

AEW Dynamite October 30 Fright Night episode match card

AEW Dynamite Fright Night edition takes place, next Wednesday night, October 30th at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The Halloween gimmicked show currently has the below-given confirmed match card:

– Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party (Private Party must disband if they lose)

– Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

– Kris Statlander vs. Kamille