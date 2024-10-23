All Elite Wrestling stars Adam Cole and Britt Baker has been a favorite couple of the professional wrestling circuit since they entered a romantic relationship back in 2017. In the last few months, they have been the subject of rumors regarding calling off their relationship and going their separate ways. Some fans viewed them as the ideal wrestling couple and they were taken aback by the speculations that were already confirmed by numerous outlets.

In an update, Adam Cole has now confirmed that he has indeed parted ways with Britt Baker but that won’t necessarily impact their mutual respect. Affirming their separation, he also advised their devotee fans not to pick any side but rather keep on supporting them on the circuit.

The confirmation came during an interview with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated with the full version set to be released within a few hours. During the conversation, it’s been confirmed that he and Britt Baker have ended their romantic relationship. It was added that they still care for each other and will continue to remain one of their best friends.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker will continue to be best friends following break-up

The former WWE NXT Superstar further expressed his admiration for Britt Baker whom he wants to succeed even more in her career just like she wishes the same for him. He further acknowledged that while they have chosen to move on to different directions in life, the former AEW Women’s World Champion will continue to be an important person in his life.

“We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true,” Adam Cole confirmed break-up with Britt Baker.

“We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn’t mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She’s someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly.”

It’s not clear on when the couple’s relationship has ended but Cole was the one to have sparked the rumors of the happening, this summer after he mentioned on a video game stream that he would be moving back to his home state of Pennsylvania from Florida alone without Britt Baker. The latter works as a dentist in Florida, and the two previously owned a home there.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker’s relationship was featured on All Elite Wrestling TV programming with the two featuring in a romantic angle that produced mixed tag team matches. Also, they played pivotal roles in AEW: All Access, the company’s backstage reality series which aired in 2023.