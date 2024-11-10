The TNT Championship Match has been confirmed for the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event set within two weeks from now. During the latest bygone episode of AEW Collision, it was confirmed that the reigning champion Jack Perry would be defending the TNT title against Daniel Garcia.

On the November 9 episode of Collision, Perry defeated Action Andretti to retain the TNT title. After the match, Garcia came out and officially challenged Perry, calling him an “entitled nepo baby.” Perry responded by noting that he accepted the challenge but he also said that Garcia wasn’t ready to become a champion at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Garcia’s title match opportunity came after Daddy Magic was shown talking to Garcia, telling him that everyone knows that he’s ready for the next step in his career and that Garcia just needs to prove them right. Garcia promised that he would as the title match opportunity now awaits him at AEW Full Gear 2024.

At last month’s WrestleDream PPV show, Garcia announced that he had officially re-signed with AEW, and was looking to win some gold. In the following weeks, he confronted Perry backstage, seemingly indicating that he would be coming after the TNT title at AEW Full Gear 2024.

A new inclusion to the previously announced four-way match at AEW Full Gear 2024 for the Tag Team titles has been made with the first set of challengers entering the fray following this Saturday’s edition of Collision. The Outrunners defeated Top Flight to qualify in the match where the reigning champions Private Party will put the tag titles on the line.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– AEW TNT Title Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. two teams TBA