The FTR duo – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will have to wait until the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite to get their hands on Death Riders who are currently ruling the roster with the world champion by their side. However, on a contrary note, they will return on the TV on the first night of 2025 possibly with a former world champion by their side.

In a taped promo from Asheville, NC on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR issued a statement to the heel faction. Harwood and Wheeler said they are not cleared to compete for the rest of 2024 due to the backstage attack from Jon Moxley’s stable that occurred this past Saturday’s Collision.

But they will make a comeback to in-ring competition after getting cleared in time for the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on January 1st from their hometown of Asheville, and that will be the night that they will fight the Death Riders. It was also mentioned that they are “not coming alone” which was an indication of a much-anticipated return.

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland returning on January 1 episode

The current speculation is that former TNT Champion and fellow Asheville resident Adam Copeland will be accompanying them in this fight against the Death Riders. If the ongoing rumors are any indications then this should mark his first appearance since picking up an injury this past May’s Double or Nothing edition. He fractured his tibia in a barbed wire cage match with Malakai Black while performing an off-the-cage stunt.

According to a previous report from PWInsider Elite (via WrestlePurists), Copeland has been cleared for physicality for some time, but he wasn’t expected back on AEW Dynamite, regularly until he has completed shooting with his latest Hollywood project that’s resuming his role as Ares, The God of War in the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’.

No specific date for Copeland’s return was noted by the source but the month of January was mentioned as there has been a prospect of a return for the first-ever AEW MAX simulcast on January 1, 2025, that’s the special Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite.