After months of waiting, Adam Cole will finally get his hands on bitter rival MJF at the annual AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV show waiting for the fans in about two weeks’ time. Alongside the confirmation of the match, a reward for the winner has also been announced.

On the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, it’s been confirmed that MJF and Adam Cole will finally square off one-on-one at the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view. The match was made official during Dynamite after Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly in an eliminator match with the stipulation being that the winner would get to face MJF who currently holds the Dynamite diamond ring.

A shot at the ring was given to multiple wrestlers of the AEW roster during the annual December battle royal that originally went down, last week but it was both Cole and Kyle who stood tall in the last. As a result, two remaining wrestlers squared off in a singles match, this week to determine the actual challenger of MJF at AEW Worlds End 2024.

MJF is the only person to have held the Dynamite ring since its inception back in 2019. He tried to get involved in last night’s segment by attacking Cole but he got superkick-ed instead by his former friend. Cole was able to roll up O’Reilly for the victory to solidify his shot at MJF at AEW Worlds End 2024. MJF then ran away through the crowd as Cole further chased him.

The two have been part of this bitter feud since Cole caused MJF to lose the AEW World title to Samoa Joe at last year’s Worlds End PPV. An attack caused MJF to be out of action in the storyline until this year’s Double or Nothing. Cole was also out of action since making his return at October’s AEW WrestleDream PPV.

AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view takes place at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida and it will face stiff competition from a WWE Live Event set to emanate from the Kia Center in the same city. The currently set match card for the AEW PPV show is given below:

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page, Jay White & Orange Cassidy in a four-way match

– AEW Continental Classic semifinals & finals

– MJF defends his Dynamite diamond ring against Adam Cole