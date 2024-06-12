AEW Dynamite will continue the builds for the upcoming Forbidden Door 2024 PPV to be jointly hosted by AEW and NJPW, later this month. The latest episode of the flagship show of the promotion is coming with a packed card which consists of two championship matches, a TNT title qualifier, and a huge six-man tag team match as confirmed on social media.

The latest match to be confirmed on AEW Dynamite via a social media post by the president Tony Khan is a multi-person trios bout set for this Wednesday’s episode. As announced by Khan, the ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe will be teaming with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly against ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Roderick Strong.

It was confirmed during last week’s AEW Dynamite that Will Ospreay will defend his International Championship against Rey Fenix. The second title match to be confirmed for the show was Mercedes Mone’s TBS Title defense against Zeuxis.

It should be noted that Zeuxis is Stephanie Vaquer’s tag team partner in CMLL. Vaquer is the one who will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 30.

Mone’s TBS title will also be on the line which makes this one a title vs. title encounter for the dual championship belt as announced during the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan also noted that if Zeuxis wins the TBS title, this week then only Vaquer’s NJPW Strong Women’s title will be on the line at Forbidden Door.

Apart from the two title matches announced for AEW Dynamite, a qualifier for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door will also be reserved with Dustin Rhodes taking on Jack Perry. Plus, Chris Jericho will be hosting his TV time segment.

AEW Dynamite June 12 episode match card

The updated match card for the AEW Dynamite June 12 episode taking place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

– Chris Jericho’s TV Time with guests Private Party

– TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

– TNT Championship qualifying match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry

– Rush in action

– Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Roderick Strong