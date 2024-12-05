Adam Cole had previously missed a chance to battle MJF at Full Gear, but now he gets another shot at it on the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition. The opportunity came through last night’s battle royal, which failed to produce a decisive winner for MJF’s Dynamite Ring. As such, another match will declare his opponent for AEW’s final PPV show of the year.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were the final men on this week’s episode of Dynamite for the Dynamite Dozen battle royal, outlasting ten other men. As they co-own the melee, they will now square off at AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 with the winner facing MJF at the December pay-per-view with MJF’s Dynamite diamond ring on the line.

AEW Collision: Mina Shirakawa And Continental Classics Booked For December 7 Episode

Apart from Cole and O’Reilly, Lance Archer and Brian Cage were amongst the final four participants of this match which featured Rocky Romero, Mark Davis, Evil Uno, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, The Butcher, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush.

Cole has been pursuing a match against MJF since his most recent return at AEW which led to his inclusion in the battle royal. The upcoming match at AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 will be the latest chapter in their angle which includes Roderick Strong getting injured at the hands of MJF at November’s Full Gear.

AEW’s Maria Kanellis Reveals She’s “Cancer Free” After Battle With Adrenal Gland Mass

The probable headliner of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 episode will witness the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line as the champion Mariah May will defend against none other than her former bestie Mina Shirakawa.

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 episode match card

The AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition will go down at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 11. The currently confirmed match card for the themed weekly episode of Dynamite goes as follows,

– Continental Classic Gold league: Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– Continental Classic Gold league: Brody King vs. Ricochet

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a shot at MJF at AEW Worlds End

– Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White