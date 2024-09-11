Jon Moxley will make an appearance on AEW Dynamite, this week to possibly affirm the re-formation of the Blackpool Combat Club on the latest episode set for tonight. This comes after Mox turned on her BCC stablemate Bryan Danielson at the All Out PPV, last weekend in a shocking move.

It’s been announced via social media that Moxley will make a live appearance on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode to possibly address her heinous actions toward Bryan at All Out. It happened after the penultimate match of the bygone PPV, Bryan Danielson (c) defeated TNT Champion Jack Perry to retain the world title.

After this match, Killswitch attacked Bryan and laid him out. The Patriarchy came out with the leader Christian Cage who was about to cash in his guaranteed AEW World Title Match opportunity but The Blackpool Combat Club led by Moxley stopped them. But then Mox and Claudio Castagnoli pounced on Bryan before choking him out with a plastic bag.

Originally, Danielson, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta were members of the Blackpool Combat Club faction. After a hiatus, Moxley returned to AEW Dynamite following All In, aligning himself with Shafir. Castagnoli and PAC have now been added to the group following the attack on Danielson.

Yuta’s status with the BCC would be revealed on AEW Dynamite as he was held back by PAC at All Out from saving Bryan. Castagnoli, PAC, and Yuta are the AEW World Trios Champions, so if Yuta doesn’t turn heel alongside Moxley, Castagnoli, and PAC, then it will create an unfamiliar situation.

In more announcements for AEW Dynamite, this week, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend his title against Lio Rush. A Casino Gauntlet match will also be there to determine the challengers for AEW tag team titles held by The Young Bucks.

AEW Dynamite September 11 episode match card

AEW Dynamite September 11 episode will take place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Lio Rush

– Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in a championship eliminator match

– Jon Moxley to appear

– Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match