Starting its journey in 2019, a special edition of AEW Dynamite will be reserved for this week on the occasion of the 250th edition of the show. As announced previously, an International Championship match will open things up on the show where Will Ospreay will defend his title against MJF. Another title match was also confirmed for the show via an open challenge.

Following last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Network, Mercedes Mone dropped a message on her X handle to mention that in honor of the AEW Flagship show’s 250th episode celebration, this week, she will put the TBS Championship on the line. It will be an open challenge to anybody in the women’s locker room except for Britt Baker, her current rival.

As seen on last night’s episode of AEW Collision, Nyla Rose accepted the open challenge and now Mone vs. Rose for the TBS Title has officially been added to the lineup of AEW Dynamite 250. The expectation is that Mone will successfully defend her belt and then proceed to All In at Wembley Stadium in late August to compete against Britt Baker in a dream match.

Also added to the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is Mariah May for a promo session. Footage was shown of her attack on Toni Storm on Collision alongside the confirmation that May will speak on this Wednesday’s show about closing her alliance with her idol.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale to win the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and earned herself a title match against AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm at All In next month at Wembley Stadium. May and Storm further celebrated the victory on the ramp when May grabbed the ceremonial title and struck Storm with it. After pushing Storm’s butler Luther off the stage, May grabbed Storm’s shoe and attacked her further to leave her in a busted-open state.

AEW Dynamite July 17 250th episode match card

AEW Dynamite July 17 episode will mark the 250th edition of the flagship programming that started its journey in 2019. The currently confirmed match card for the episode set from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, goes as follows,

– International Champion Will Ospreay defends against MJF to kick off the show

– Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

– Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose

– Mariah May to speak

­– TV Time with Chris Jericho