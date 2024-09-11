A female competitor from the Ring of Honor women’s division could be coming after Mariah May’s women’s title if she comes out victorious on the AEW Dynamite’s latest episode. The non-title match has been booked after what transpired on the pre-show segment of All Out, this past weekend.

In a match confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata was announced to be a championship eliminator. This means a victory for Aminata will get her a future title match opportunity.

AEW’s Mariah May “Just Wanted To Be A Wrestler” Since Leaving School

Mariah May won women’s title at AEW All In

Mariah May defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In 2024, more than two weeks ago. She then successfully defended the title against Nyla Rose on the September 4th episode of AEW Dynamite in what marked her first-ever championship defense in this ongoing run.

Britt Baker Reportedly Missed AEW All Out 2024 After Mercedes Mone’s Negative Remark

At the All Out 2024 PPV show, Mariah May was originally supposed to celebrate her Women’s Championship win from All In but that celebration segment was further pushed back. The champion rather received her potential next challenger for the title in the form of Queen Aminata.

This happened after Skye Blue’s homecoming segment in Chicago which was ruined by Mariah May via an attack on the injured star with a crutch. Aminata made the save and scared the champion away. Then in a backstage interview shared on AEW’s social media, the Ring of Honor star called out the champion for this Wednesday’s Dynamite and the match has since been confirmed on social media.

“After her win Friday on #AEWRampage, Queen Aminata stepped up to World Champion Mariah May Saturday, now she’ll fight #TheGlamour on Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT!” wrote AEW’s X social media handle.

AEW Dynamite September 11 episode match card

AEW Dynamite September 11 episode will take place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Lio Rush

– Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in a championship eliminator match

– Jon Moxley to appear

– Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match