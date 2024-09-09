Mariah May is the new women’s world champion in All Elite Wrestling who essentially is residing at the top of the division. The success came in about nine months since her debut in the company back in December 2023. Tagged in a storyline as Toni Storm’s protégé, many thought that she was still in the learning process while AEW established her as a star power on the way along.

Defeating Toni Storm at All In PPV in her home country of England for the Women’s World Championship was the biggest win of Mariah May’s career that came in late August and she was not booked to perform at this weekend’s All Out event. But she was in attendance at the show which led her to receive the next opponent for her title.

That being said, Mariah May will now be up to solidify her legacy in All Elite Wrestling as a wrestler something which she looked forward to becoming since her childhood. Appearing in a conversation on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast, she was asked to discuss her entry into the wrestling industry and she stated the following to admit her childhood will,

“I just wanted to be a wrestler, and then when I left school I actually worked in accountancy. I still really wanted to wrestle, but obviously in the U.K., it’s not as big. It’s harder to find places to train and to actually just work.”

Mariah May had the confidence to achieve quick success in AEW

Mariah May did have some groundwork in the UK as a wrestler, with the initial goal to move to America and be on mainstream television. The in-depth knowledge about the wrestling industry, however, came after she moved to the Japanese wrestling circuit. This gradually grew her interest to stay more in the eastern region but the focus to move to the USA never died down.

After her tenure with STARDOM was over, Mariah May made her AEW debut in late 2023 and wrestled her first match for the promotion on January 3, 2024. After inquired about the level of success in such a short time span, she only showed confidence while revealing the reason behind it,

“I always knew from the start. When I started training, there [were] no girls, so I got a little bit of a benefit. I don’t look in-bred, so I [got] a little bit of the benefit there, too, which a lot of girls in wrestling aren’t good looking.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)