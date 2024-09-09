Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at the biggest show of All Elite Wrestling, All In in late August at the Wembley Stadium. The clean pinfall loss of the challenger has again sent her back into a hiatus that was unexpected given the fact that she has just come back from a hiatus.

Since the bout went down at All In, many have taken to social media to criticize the match including some veterans since they expected a solid match between two veteran star powers of women’s professional wrestling. Specifically, Britt Baker’s performance was under the microscope which seems to have caught wind after Mone made some negative remarks in the latest Mone Mag edition and directly addressed some of the issues.

Tay Melo Denies Any Backstage Fight Involving Her Husband At AEW All Out 2024

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Britt Baker was not present at the All Out event in Chicago, an absence that was possibly amplified through the comments made by Mercedes Mone about their title match in London. The champion admittedly explained that she would have liked to have done some things differently in the match which otherwise have caught the audience with fatigue.

AEW’s Maria Kanellis Names Promotion Ideal For Young Talents To Come And Grow

Tony Khan commented on Britt Baker’s status in AEW

The same topic was brought up to AEW president Tony Khan during the All Out post-show media scrum where he was asked about the whereabouts of Britt Baker, and his response also appeared to be cryptic. While running things about her successful stint in All Elite Wrestling, Khan wanted to look forward to what the top female star’s future holds for her.

“The events are coming fast and furious, it’s that time of year going from All In to All Out, now heading into Grand Slam in New York and into WrestleDream. Absolutely, Dr. Britt Baker’s an important part of the roster, and it’s something to keep an eye on when we’ll see Dr. Britt Baker when we’ll hear from her, and what we’ll see next,” said Tony Khan. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

After staying away from AEW television for almost ten months, Britt Baker was back on the scene at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show. Appearing on the show, she quickly hinted at a dream match against former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks who now goes by the name of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling to kick off a dream feud for the fans.