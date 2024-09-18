The potential next challenger for Mariah May will receive the opportunity to solidify her title shot on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. She is booked for a tag team match and a win would certainly put her in the championship spotlight.

As announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the women’s world champion Mariah May will team up with Serena Deeb to take on the team of Queen Aminata and Yuka Sakazaki.

Over on this past Saturday’s AEW Collision episode, Sakazaki showed up at a backstage segment and approached Mariah May for a championship match opportunity which was denied. Later, Sakazaki defeated Deeb, and she was celebrating on the entrance ramp when May came from behind and attacked Sakazaki. May went for the Storm Zero but the Japanese star escaped the hold and counter-attacked.

The tag team match for AEW Dynamite was further set up after Deeb told Aminata to join forces with her but Aminata declined. Deeb then lost to Sakazaki, and digested some offensive words from Aminata, backstage. Aminata then won her match on Collision against Robyn Renegade after which Deeb punished her with the ankle lock.

Former WWE Superstar Ricochet will also be in action on AEW Dynamite after the following announcement came from Tony Khan on social media, “After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite!”

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet defeated Sammy Guevara in a singles match after which The Beast Mortos came out and speared Ricochet. Guevara grabbed a steel chair and fended off the offenses of Mortos by sending him for a retreat.

AEW Dynamite September 18 episode match card

AEW Dynamite September 18 episode takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Previously, Chris Jericho and a trios match were already announced for the show that now has the following match card,

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

– The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May & Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki

– The Beast Mortos vs. Ricochet