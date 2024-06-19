Before facing each other in a singles contest at Forbidden Door, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will come face-to-face on AEW Dynamite, this week in one of the headliner segments of the show. The segment has been announced on the card after the two confronted each other by the end of the latest bygone episode of AEW’s flagship show.

After Strickland said Ospreay couldn’t hold both the AEW World and International titles on his shoulders, Ospreay snatched the AEW World Title from Strickland and placed it on his shoulder to pose with both the belts. Strickland took the belt back, telling Ospreay he was still standing in the ring only because they were friends.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm has been announced to go through her next title defense at Forbidden Door 2024 against Mina Shirakawa. Now, the two will be signing on the dotted lines on AEW Dynamite to make the match official for the PPV.

AEW Collision: Deonna Purrazzo Wins No-DQ; New Qualifier Set For Title Match

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Dante Martin will team together on AEW Dynamite to face off against Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Zack Sabre Jr. The match was announced during Collision where O’Reilly took on Anthony Henry. After O’Reilly won, he and Strong shared a staredown from the commentary table.

It should be noted that Briscoe, Martin, and Takeshita have all qualified for the upcoming ladder match at Forbidden Door that will determine the next TNT Champion. Cassidy and Sabre will also compete at Forbidden Door after Sabre issued the challenge.

AEW Dynamite June 19 episode match card

The June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The confirmed match card for the episode featuring the commencement of the 2024 Owen Hart Cup tournament goes as follows,

– MJF vs. Rush to kick off commercial-free show

– AEW Tag Team title eliminator: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

– Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Dante Martin vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Zack Sabre Jr.

– Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa contract signing for title match at Forbidden Door

– Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay face-to-face before title match at Forbidden Door

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose