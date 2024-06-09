The AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 tournament for the men’s and women’s editions is approaching closer with the finale date already set for next month. With a bigger prize being in store for the winners, the anticipation as well as competition are expected to be top-notch, this year. Three names have been declared for the coming edition in the latest bygone episode of AEW Collision.

On the June 8 edition, the women’s Owen Hart Cup 2024 received its first three entrants in the form of the former TBS Champions and current rivals Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale followed by Mariah May, the protégé of the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

After a revamped Statlander picked up a quick win over Robyn Renegade, Stokely Hathaway took to the microphone to inform that Statlander was going to make history in becoming the first-ever woman to hold both the AEW Women’s World title and TBS title as she will be entering the Owen Hart Cup 2024 tournament.

Shortly after this segment, last year’s winner Willow Nightingale was being interviewed in the back and was asked for her reaction to Statlander’s declaration. She then revealed she was also entering Owen Hart Cup 2024 where she will try to prevent Statlander from winning as a feud between these two is ongoing. Nightingale sought revenge on Statlander on Collision but she escaped the ring in time.

Later on the show, the AEW Women’s Champion scored a non-title win over Lady Frost. Before leaving the ring, she pulled Mariah May onto the apron and wanted her to become a future world champion like herself. Then she also declared that May would be participating in the Owen Hart Cup 2024 tournament to which the former Stardom star had no objection.

Title shots declared for Owen Hart Cup 2024 winners

A changed format will be followed in the upcoming editions of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for the men’s and women’s divisions. Dr. Martha Hart (the widow of the late Owen Hart) and AEW President and head of the creative Tony Khan made a joint appearance at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view pre-show and revealed that the winners of Owen Hart Cup 2024 will receive AEW World title shots at All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, August 25.