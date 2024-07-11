As revealed on the June 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, the 2024 edition of the AEW Blood and Guts match would take place on the July 24 episode in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena. An official poster regarding this match was previously revealed on AEW’s social media handles as we waited for further details to be released about this annual tradition.

Over on last night’s AEW Dynamite, two new competitors have been confirmed for AEW Blood & Guts set to take place within two weeks from now. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland announced during the show that he will be part of Team AEW in the match that brings out a chaotic non-PG environment on AEW’s weekly TV, each year.

In a promo session, Strickland congratulated his All-In opponent Bryan Danielson before announcing that he would do what Bryan couldn’t do and that is leading his team to victory over The Elite. Swerve said he doesn’t want to wait until Blood & Guts to get his hands on a member of The Elite and also challenged AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to a match for next week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin returned to continue his beef with The Elite

With this announcement on AEW Dynamite, Strickland has now joined Mark Briscoe as the first two confirmed members of Team AEW with three spots remaining empty on Team AEW. While it’s to be confirmed, Darby Allin is being heavily teased to join Team AEW.

For the first time since competing in the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match, Darby Allin made his return to AEW Dynamite with a specific target in mind: The Elite. Allin appeared in a backstage segment to lay out Brandon Cutler and send a message to the heel faction about the beef not being over.

Allin, FTR, and Bryan Danielson failed to defeat The Elite at the aforementioned Anarchy match at Double or Nothing in late May. Allin reportedly dealt with a fractured nose following the bout, but he was later medically cleared to go.

Also on AEW Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page officially joined Team Elite for the Blood & Guts match, as all five competitors for the team are now set – AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson), Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, Page and TNT Champion Jack Perry.