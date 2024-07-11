A special edition of AEW Dynamite will be reserved for next week on the occasion of the 250th edition of the show and will be opened through a title match. International Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against MJF in the opening contest of the show as announced during this week’s episode.

The International Champion Will Ospreay kicked off last night’s AEW Dynamite episode and featured in a promo session about hearing rumors about MJF being insecure, and that idea was true after MJF attacked Daniel Garcia last week. Ospreay said MJF doesn’t like him because he has more talent in his left nut than MJF does in his entire body.

Ospreay declared that MJF’s level is on the ground floor while he’s on the top floor. He also invited MJF to the ring on AEW Dynamite but MJF appeared on the titantron and said he’s already defeated all of the fan favorites and that Ospreay will soon realize that the fans will throw him to the trash.

MJF further mentioned that he will face Ospreay next week but only if Ospreay puts the AEW International Title on the line. Ospreay readily accepted the challenge as this match was further announced to be the opener of next week’s 250th episode of AEW Dynamite. It was noted by the commentary team that MJF was not at the arena and that the video on the tron aired from an undisclosed location.

A champion vs. champion match is also set for AEW Dynamite 250 as the World Champion Swerve Strickland will face Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a singles competition. This bout will occur before the 2024 Blood & Guts match where Strickland will join Team AEW while Okada will be seen in Team Elite.

In a promo session on AEW Dynamite, Strickland said that he doesn’t want to wait until Blood & Guts to get his hands on a member of The Elite, and challenged AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to a match that was confirmed later the night. Also, Mercedes Mone’s TBS title defense was announced for next week in an open challenge.

AEW Dynamite July 17 250th episode match card

AEW Dynamite July 17 episode will mark the 250th edition of the flagship programming that started its journey in 2019. The currently confirmed match card for the episode set from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, goes as follows,

– International Champion Will Ospreay defends against MJF to kick off the show

– Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

– Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Championship in an open challenge