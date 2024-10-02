Starting its journey in 2019, AEW Dynamite will celebrate a special occasion this week as it commemorates the fifth anniversary through the latest upcoming episode. Something special is being teased for the occasion by the AEW head honcho Tony Khan.

It was announced by Khan that AEW Dynamite’s fifth-anniversary episode will have a “significant overrun.” Emanating from Pittsburgh. The show might also have a big announcement alongside the overrun as teased by the AEW President in a statement,

“Thank you all! Tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to @TBSNetwork! + I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW”

While there’s no confirmation on the announcement, discussions around AEW media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery are on. In a previous report, Puck’s John Ourand stated that a formal announcement of the long-awaited deal could come and that could be waiting for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The two key aspects of the deal noted by the source are given below:

– AEW Dynamite and Collision programming will air on TNT, TBS & TruTV twice a week, part of a WBD strategy to make TBS and TruTV more sports-oriented. Rampage was said to be scrapped by WBD.

– There was no mention of AEW pay-per-views airing on the Max streaming service

As for this week’s episode AEW Dynamite, this will be the 261st episode of the show launched in 2019. After continuing with the existing media rights deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, we now await the confirmation of the deal to be renewed.

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode match card

AEW Dynamite October 2 episode, also dubbed as the fifth anniversary of the show will emanate from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Champion vs. Champion match has been announced for the show alongside a return, The full match card for the show is given below,

– AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defends against Kazuchika Okada (Okada’s Continental Championship will be on the line for the first 20 minutes)

– AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Ricochet

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

– Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson