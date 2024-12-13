Skye Blue has long been touted to be one of the future star powers of the AEW women’s division to carry things forward. For now, she continues to reside within a hiatus period due to injury reasons. Despite six months passed since the injury occurred, it appears that she’s not still slated to be on the road to recovery on an imminent basis.

In a recent update shared by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, details about Skye Blue’s recovery from injury were noted. Given the negative updates available regarding the situation, her expected return timetable was reportedly pushed back,

“Skye Blue was sidelined with an ankle injury earlier this year. The outlook on her injury isn’t as immediately optimistic, as we’re told she has a while before she’s set to return. She has been doing some signings of late, however.”

AEW’s Skye Blue Signs Up With Modeling Agency During 2024 Injury Hiatus

It was during the July 20 episode of AEW Collision that a highly anticipated singles match between Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue took place. In a spot during the match, Shida executed a suicide dive that caused her opponent to fall awkwardly on her leg and hip outside the ring. The bump caused concerns among the ringside officials.

The match was thus halted via a referee stoppage as Skye Blue was diagnosed with a legitimate injury by the medical team. Officials further rushed to ringside to assist her, and the match win was awarded to Shida, who was dissatisfied with the outcome. Moving on, the AEW female star was spotted with a cast, which raised concerns among her fanbase.

Mercedes Mone Declared AEW Full Gear 2024 Match Second Favorite Of Career

Skye Blue was attacked by Mariah May at All Out

In September’s All Out 2024 PPV Zero Hour show, Tony Schiavone welcomed Skye Blue to the stage, as she came out on crutches due to the broken ankle suffered in an episode of Collision. After getting asked about her recovery, she was about to provide an update when Mariah May interrupted and said she was out there to have her AEW Women’s Championship Celebration, but then she had a second thought since she was in a city like Chicago.

The night didn’t end well for Skye Blue as she was attacked by May on the ramp in front of her home crowd of Chicago. As such, AEW might have already set up a future feud for the currently injured star of the AEW women’s roster.