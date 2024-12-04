Joining All Elite Wrestling as almost a teenager, Skye Blue has witnessed a surreal growth in the women’s division. Coming into the business was supposed to be a learning process for her but she could always expect bigger things to follow. Before she could even realize it, she was seen wrestling names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone who used to be her wrestling idols.

Time will tell whether Skye Blue eventually emerges to be a future champion, someday but for the time being, she remains sidelined from in-ring competition. During the July 20 episode of AEW Collision, she picked up an injury in a highly anticipated singles match against Hikaru Shida to be sidelined from action for months.

Utilizing this hiatus and AEW’s permission to expand a superstar’s own growth, Skye Blue signed with a modeling agency named Rain Creative, an agency that promotes itself as a place “Where Talent Grows!” Their website tries to include talent to join a vibrant community, offering brand collaboration chances with models, photographers, makeup artists, DJs, and more.

Skye Blue already expanded her modeling career as an AEW wrestler

Skye Blue has already been listed as an influencer with a following of 212K on her modeling page. The bio reads her as a professional wrestler and model who is eager to expand her portfolio by working with a variety of people with the will to learn and grow.

The physique stats of Skye Blue illustrate her having a height of 5’4″, a size small, with measurements of 33″ bust, 28″ waist, and 32″ hips. Her regime already includes runway, commercial, editorial, swimwear, and brand ambassador roles. A notable highlight of her modeling career came in the 2024 summer via her participation in Miami Swim Week for Krissy King the Label.

As mentioned above, the talented youngster of the AEW got injured and this happened during a spot that occurred a suicide dive that caused her opponent to fall awkwardly on her leg and hip outside the ring. The bump caused concerns among the ringside officials and Skye Blue was also helped by them on her way to the backstage area after the match concluded via referee stoppage.