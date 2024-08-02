Being one of the top star powers of All Elite Wrestling, Britt Baker’s long absence created concerns for the fans. With her hiatus continuing since the 2023 summer, many questioned her well-being in the first place which did appear to be one of the specific reasons behind taking such a long time off from AEW TV programming.

Then Britt Baker finally resurfaced on TV at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show and was quickly gunning for a dream match against a former WWE Superstar, Sasha Banks currently known as Mercedes Mone right after making the comeback by confronting her from the ramp.

WWE Offers Big-Money Contract To Stop Ex Total Divas Star From Going To AEW

While speaking to Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young of the WWE on Up Close, Britt Baker talked about her return at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and revealed that the decision was finalized just a night before. It did catch her off-guard without any time to prepare but then she appreciated the secrecy kept in the prep part as a result of which no spoiler was received from the insider sources.

AEW All In 2024: Mercedes Mone Vs. Britt Baker Officially Announced For PPV

Britt Baker was able to hide her 2024 AEW return info from close ones

Battling her nerves regarding her return after such a long time on AEW TV, Britt Baker was herself able to keep her return close to the vest even from her close friends and families, fearing the info could be getting leaked. She proceeded to mention this experience as daunting but it was worthwhile, after all.

“It all came together very last minute. It was cemented the night before. I didn’t have time to prepare anything. It was very off to the races. I wouldn’t change that because nobody knew. I was at home and with my family,” Britt Baker recalled.

“It was very scattered, but I wouldn’t change anything about it. You don’t have to overthink it, it didn’t get leaked, which is so hard in wrestling. It’s so frustrating that everything gets spoiled. I didn’t tell anybody—none of my best friends. I was a nervous wreck.”

A dual championship match was on the match card of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view event where TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title vs. Title matchup to become a dual champion. As she was celebrating her title win in the ring, the music of Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to send the fans into a frenzy.